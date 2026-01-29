Health officials clarify measles vaccination guidance amid growing outbreak

Health officials in South Carolina are clarifying guidance about measles vaccinations as the outbreak in the Upstate continues to expand.

Channel 9 obtained clarification after a South Carolina state senator suggested adult booster doses of the measles vaccine could be needed.

While the state epidemiologist said during a briefing that additional vaccination may be necessary in some cases, the South Carolina Department of Health later confirmed there is no measles booster.

In a statement to Channel 9, the department said people are either vaccinated against measles or they are not.

“There isn’t such a thing as a measles booster — you’ve either received one or both of the MMR vaccine and therefore are considered to have lifelong immunity, or you don’t,” said Ron Aiken with the South Carolina Department of Health. “It’s different than with the flu or COVID or viruses that change every year.”

Health officials say anyone who does not know their vaccination status should get vaccinated.

Most states maintain immunization registries that allow individuals or healthcare providers to verify records.

South Carolina residents can check their own vaccination history, while North Carolina residents can ask their healthcare provider to look up records.

The state epidemiologist says the measles vaccine, also known as the MMR vaccine, is one of the most effective vaccines in use, with about 97% of people who receive both doses gaining lifelong immunity.

South Carolina has now reported 789 confirmed measles cases. Health officials say three people in Mecklenburg County, one child who attends school in Union County, and two children in Cabarrus County have also contracted the virus.

Early symptoms of measles typically appear one to two weeks after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose, and red eyes.

Two to three days later, white spots may appear inside the mouth, followed by a rash that begins on the face and spreads across the body.

Health officials urge anyone with symptoms to contact a healthcare provider before going to a medical facility to help prevent further spread of the virus.

