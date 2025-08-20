Healthcare system hosts ‘Stuff the Bus’ event for Burke County schools

UNC Health Blue Ridge is helping to provide students and teachers with supplies for the upcoming school year.

Employees at the hospital helped fill a school bus Wednesday morning with items they collected over the last month.

Everything from cleaning supplies to notebooks and pencils were part of the “Stuff the Bus” event.

The Burke County public school district said the supplies are needed currently nearly 60% of the students receive free or reduced lunch rates in the county.

“We’re here to serve,” said Gary Paxson, CEO. “We’re here to serve our communities and we think about the kids in our community they are vital to our future. And this is a great opportunity for us to give back.”

Nearly 11,000 students will return to class Monday in Burke County.

