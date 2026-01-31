Heavy snow in Cornelius leads to road visibility issues

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Heavy snow is accumulating in Cornelius causing visibility issues on local roadways.
Channel 9’s Erika Jackson has been reporting from the scene since 5 a.m. as the storm continues to move through the region.
The snowfall has made it difficult to distinguish where the right-of-way meets the road.
Safety recommendations for those going outside include wearing multiple layers of clothing. In addition to layering clothes, officials advise wearing boots to navigate the accumulating snow.
