Heavy snow in Cornelius leads to road visibility issues

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Heavy snow is accumulating in Cornelius causing visibility issues on local roadways.

Channel 9’s Erika Jackson has been reporting from the scene since 5 a.m. as the storm continues to move through the region.

The snowfall has made it difficult to distinguish where the right-of-way meets the road.

Safety recommendations for those going outside include wearing multiple layers of clothing. In addition to layering clothes, officials advise wearing boots to navigate the accumulating snow.

