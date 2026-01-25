‘Hell mix’: Wintry blast creates hazardous road conditions in Foothills

HICKORY, N.C. — The Foothills are covered in a wintry mix Sunday morning, and by 10 a.m., these conditions were already causing problems for residents.

The precipitation began as sleet around 9 p.m. Saturday before transitioning to snow around 2 a.m. Sunday. That sleet has since returned, making it difficult for drivers to get around safely.

“It’s, kind of, a North Carolina hell mix,” Chandler Langley told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty as he was attempting to clear a parking lot in Mountain View.

One driver’s SUV was stuck on the slick roads along Highway 127, just south of downtown Hickory.

Highway 321 and Interstate 40 are also covered in ice and snow. Thankfully, many drivers appear to be staying off the roads.

The NCDOT says they put down two applications of brine overnight in preparation for the storm. Transportation officials say they will soon attempt to clear some of the precipitation off those major roadways.

Thankfully, any significant ice accumulation on the power lines has yet to occur.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates as conditions evolve.

