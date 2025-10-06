Help Center launches food pantry and resource center in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Help Center is opening its newest office in Charlotte at a critical time as the ongoing government shutdown threatens to disrupt many of the same resources families depend on.

Its mission is to help neighbors in need. The Help Center plans to bring relief through a brand new food pantry and resource center on Southern Pine Boulevard in southwest Charlotte.

It comes as more families are struggling to keep up with rising costs, and as the ongoing government shutdown threatens federally funded programs like WIC and SNAP.

“They will be able to pick from our canned goods, dry goods and condiments,” the Help Center Assistant Executive Director, Ramon Johnson, told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “We have pinto beans, diced carrots, tomatoes, spaghetti rings, tomato sauce.”

The new resource is bridging the gap for families, stocking fresh produce, meats and household staples.

“You have individuals that are having to pay so much more in rent, so it’s either they pay rent or buy groceries,” Tamika Braden, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director, said.

The organization covers many costs through grants and is already anticipating increased demand as the shutdown lingers.

“We can definitely see an uptick in individuals coming to our pantries needing services, so it can put a strain on local nonprofits, especially for us who are covering the cost ourselves,” Johnson said.

Aiming to lift families long term, the center also provides connections to housing, job training and transportation.

The Help Center says it’s ready to “spread the word” and start helping people in the Queen City. It plans to serve thousands across the Charlotte area, with both in-person and mobile services.

