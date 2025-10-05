Families worried about WIC running out due to government shutdown

CHARLOTTE — The Ella Scarborough Center is one of the locations where people can apply for federal food assistance.

Experts said that more than 200,000 North Carolinians rely on WIC programs, which primarily helps mothers with young children.

The health department has said that they have enough money to continue providing assistance for two weeks. That deadline scares a lot of people because they are not sure how they are going to eat without those funds.

“If in two weeks, if all of that change we’re not going to have anything and we all need it. We need it it’s not a want, but it’s a need,” said Tanhiji Tillman, a shopper. “We got to have this. We got to have this, if it wasn’t for God, you know? We can pray and we can pray that everything changes for the goodness of the people.”

The SNAP program uses a different funding source, so it would be at least a couple of months before that program runs out of money.

Recipients are hoping the shutdown will end long before then.

