Hendrick Motorsports files rezoning request for expansion

CHARLOTTE — One of NASCAR’s most successful teams could soon be expanding.

Hendrick Motorsports has filed a rezoning request to expand its campus along the Mecklenburg and Cabarrus County line.

The plan would add 22 acres along Papa Joe Hendrick Boulevard.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer report the land is zoned for residential use. The request would change it to manufacturing and logistics.

It would have to go through several steps to move forward, including community meetings, public hearings and Charlotte City Council approval.

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