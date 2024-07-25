Here’s how to avoid scammers impersonating airline representatives

WASHINGTON — Scammers impersonating customer representatives often scroll through social media looking for posts from upset airline customers, the Federal Trade Commission said.

There is an abundance of opportunities for the swindlers as travelers experience everyday disturbances, such as weather delays and cancellations or unprecedented events, including the Crowdstrike glitch.

They contact passengers through fake social media accounts and pretend to be an airline rep offering help.

That’s when the scammers get the important information they need, including booking confirmation numbers, phone numbers, or bank accounts.

They also send customers links to fake websites to retrieve personal information and steal their identities.

The FTC has advice to avoid impersonators:

Log in to your airline account and contact customer service through the airline’s official app, website, chat, or phone number.

If you’re at the airport, speak to a customer service representative in person.

If you reach out through social media, find the airline’s official social media page on their website. Look for a verification symbol or badge. And never give out personal information on social media.

If someone stole your personal information, go to IdentityTheft.gov to report it and take recovery steps. And report imposters to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Visit FlightRights.gov to learn about the airline passenger protections you are entitled to, or to file a complaint with DOT if an airline is not treating you fairly.

