Hickory apartment complex working to restore water after line damage

HICKORY, N.C. — A Hickory apartment complex is working to get the water back on after a line was damaged on Monday.

Several residents at the Waverly Ridge Apartments say they have been without water since Monday afternoon.

Maintenance workers said a child struck a waterline with a rock, forcing them to shut off the water.

Residents at the apartment complex told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty they hope the damage will be fixed soon.

“My 10-year-old daughter, we had to boil water this morning for her to get washed for school,” neighbor Mike Anderson said.

Hickory Public Works says it is aware of the broken line and will release more information this afternoon.

