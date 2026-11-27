HICKORY, N.C. — A Catawba County child who initially tested positive for measles earlier this month does not have the virus, local health officials announced Wednesday. Specialized test results confirmed the child’s initial positive screening was caused by a recent vaccination rather than an active measles infection.

Catawba County Public Health and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services received the results from a specialized test known as a MeVA assay. Medical providers and public health agencies use the assay to distinguish between true measles infections and reactions following recent immunization. In this case, the test confirmed the child’s positive result was vaccine-related.

According to health officials, about 5% of people develop a fever and rash after receiving the MMR vaccine, which can trigger a positive initial test. Although these vaccine-related rashes can sometimes be hard to distinguish from measles infections, they are not dangerous and cannot be transmitted to other people.

One dose of the MMR vaccine is 93% effective at preventing measles and protection increases to 97% with two doses. While 96% of measles cases so far in 2026 have occurred in people who were unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status, infections can rarely occur after vaccination.

©2026 Cox Media Group