Hickory dad plans to pay for son’s college education with lottery win

HICKORY, N.C. — A father from Catawba County says he will use the money he won in the North Carolina Education Lottery to pay for his son’s college tuition.

Mark Richards of Hickory won $320,722 in the Cash 5 jackpot. He bought his lucky $1 Quick Pick ticket from Total Convenience Market on U.S. 70 SW.

“This is very good timing for us,” Richards told lottery officials. “It’s funny, I actually stopped at a store I’ve never been to before.”

Richards described winning as surreal.

“This is important for our family,” he said. “I guess it’s just one of those things that can happen at any time.”

Richards claimed his winnings at lottery headquarters on Wednesday and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $230,119.

