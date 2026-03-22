Hickory firefighters rescue driver in overturned truck

HICKORY, N.C. — Hickory firefighters responded to an overturned truck in the downtown area on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to 2nd Street northwest near Bank of America around 11 a.m Saturday.

Firefighters found an overturned truck on the side of the road.

Crews stabilized the truck before rescuing the driver inside.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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