Hickory homes vandalized with graffiti, windows shot out days after hitting market

HICKORY, N.C. — New affordable homes in Hickory were covered in graffiti with windows shot out resulting in tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Builders and police said they didn’t know about the vandalism until Channel 9’s Dave Faherty posted about it Wednesday on Facebook.

Resident Julie Henry lives behind the three homes along Seventh Avenue Drive Southwest and was stunned to learn what happened.

“It’s ridiculous,” she told Faherty. “It really is. People have no morals. It’s crazy.”

On Wednesday, police photographed the graffiti and the windows that had been shot out after the owners contacted them.

The homes were finished last month and went on the market a week ago, an owner said.

“I haven’t seen it until just now,” said Cheyenne Dellinger, who was driving by the homes. “I think it’s pathetic. People ought to be charged for stuff like that.”

Police don’t have a motive and plan to canvass the neighborhood for leads.

Kaye Penley visited a neighbor Wednesday afternoon and believes whoever is responsible must pay.

“Somebody ought to catch whoever did it and make them clean it up,” Penley said.

Faherty spoke with an investigator who plans to check nearby surveillance cameras.

The owner of the home believes the damage mostly likely happened Monday night.

