Second person arrested following Bessemer City High School vandalism

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police announced the arrest of a second person following the vandalism of Bessemer City High School.

Officials launched an investigation on Feb.4 after extensive damage was found at Bessemer City High School that included fire damage to athletic facilities and ransacked offices.

Investigators said that they had obtained video footage of the suspects.

Gaston County Police identified that a student had been involved on Friday, but did not release his identity because he is a juvenile.

On Monday, police announced that they had arrested 18-year-old Michael Pruitt from Kings Mountain.

Pruitt is facing more that 25 charges, including safe cracking, possession of stolen property, possession of schedule II, 10 counts of injury to personal property, 2 counts of injury to real property, misuse of a fire extinguisher, breaking and entering, burning of a school building, 7 counts of breaking and entering to motor vehicle, and larceny after breaking and entering. The juvenile suspect is facing the same charges, police said.

The vandalism affected the school’s baseball field, football field, administrative offices and several school buses. While many areas have already been cleaned and restored, the fire damage to the baseball field’s press box and concession stand will require significant repairs, school officials said.

Pruitt is being held at Gaston County Jail under a $25,000, officials said.

