Hickory hosts 4th annual Cookie Crawl holiday event

HICKORY, N.C. — Residents in the town of Hickory had a sweet kick-off to the holiday season on Saturday.

The fourth annual Downtown Hickory Cookie Crawl was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Hickory Downtown Development Association (HDDA), the cookie crawl allows attendees to explore downtown Hickory and head home with a bag of treats.

Tickets for the event went on sale on November 17 and were limited to 50 attendees. At the cookie crawl, guests brought their ticket receipts to the HDDA tent on Union Square to get their cookie passports, cookie bags, and homemade hot chocolate from Taste Full Beans.

During the cookie crawl, guests followed a trail of crumbs to find different holiday cookies.

The event was also sponsored by Lake Hickory Realty.

