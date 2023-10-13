Hickory officer off job after 2 killed in police chase

HICKORY, N.C. — A police officer has been let go by his department after a mother and her son were hit and killed during a police chase.

The Hickory Police Department confirmed Officer Atia Shamseldin was let go last Wednesday.

On Sept. 8, Shamseldin tried to pull over a motorcycle driving recklessly and without a license plate on Highway 70 near Fourth Street Southwest. The motorcycle fled, starting a chase.

During the pursuit, a Honda Odyssey minivan drove into the intersection of Highway 70 and 13th Street and was hit by Shamseldin’s vehicle.

Thirty-eight-year-old Cynthia Fox and her son, 12-year-old Michael Lail, were inside.

Fox died at the scene and Lail was taken to the hospital where he later died. Shamseldin and the passenger in the police vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers said the passenger was applying to work at the Hickory Police Department.

According to highway patrol, Shamseldin was put on administrative leave pending an investigation. It’s up to the district attorney’s office to decide whether or not he’ll face charges.

Highway patrol said it could take months for an investigation into the crash to be completed.

