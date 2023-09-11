‘Unreal’: Friends remember mother, son killed in Hickory crash

HICKORY, N.C. — A mother and son were killed after a police car crashed into them while chasing a suspect in Hickory.

Channel 9 brought you the story on Saturday: the family was hit by a police car while officers were chasing a suspect. The boy’s mother, 38-year-old Cynthia Fox, also died in the crash.

On Sunday, Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with lifelong friends who are devastated by the loss of Fox and her 12-year-old son Michael.

“For this to happen and lose both of them like that is unreal,” William Worley, a family friend, told Counts.

On Friday, a Hickory police car t-boned Fox’s minivan on 13th Avenue Southwest near the Longview neighborhood. Fox died on Friday, and her son Michael passed away on Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the Hickory officer was following a motorcycle that was being driven recklessly when the accident happened.

Worley only has one question about the entire incident: Why did the officer decide to pursue the motorcycle?

“The only thing I want to know about that whole situation is why he tried pursuing a motorcycle in an SUV, knowing he’s not going to catch him whatsoever,” Worley said.

Worley told Counts that Fox was a hard-working, loving mother. At the time of the accident, she was delivering food, and like always, her son was right by her side.

“She was always the biggest kindhearted person; she never met a stranger, and she would give everything she had to anybody if they needed it.”

The officer involved in the collision has been placed on administrative leave as the case continues to be investigated; their identity has not been released.

