Hickory paralegal sentenced for embezzling over $2M from clients

HICKORY, N.C. — A paralegal working for a law firm in Hickory has been sentenced to prison for stealing millions of dollars from the firm’s clients, prosecutors announced Thursday.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Jennifer Elaine Roarke, 55, was guilty of wire fraud for embezzling over $2 million from clients.

Roarke pleaded guilty to federal charges on Dec. 1.

Prosecutors say Roarke, also known as Jennifer Claveria, was responsible for opening mail, depositing checks into trust bank accounts, and processing invoices. But between 2015 and 2021, she admitted to making at least 190 unauthorized bank wires from the firm’s clients’ bank accounts to her own bank accounts.

Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP confirmed to the Hickory Daily Record that she worked for their firm.

Federal investigators say Roarke used the money to pay for personal items, along with her mortgage, car payments, and credit card payments “to fund an extravagant lifestyle.”

Prosecutors said Roarke has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison followed by two years of supervised release.

Roarke was released on bond after the December plea hearing and will ordered to report to prison as soon as it has been designated.

(WATCH: Police investigating embezzlement at Hickory church)

Police investigating embezzlement at Hickory church

©2023 Cox Media Group