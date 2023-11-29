Hickory police arrest suspect in Thanksgiving Day drive-by shooting

HICKORY, N.C. — Police in Hickory say a suspect is in custody after a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Steven Harris was arrested Wednesday morning after he turned himself in at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say Harris is the suspect in a shooting that happened just before lunchtime last Thursday along F Avenue in southeast Hickory. One man was hit by a bullet after he heard several shots being fired from a car.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital, police said.

Steven Harris; Photo: Catawba County Jail

Harris is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He has since been moved to the Catawba County Jail.

