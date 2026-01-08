Hickory Public Library launches citywide book club

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Public Library is launching a city-wide book club called Hickory Reads.

The library will partner with the bookstore My Chapter House.

It said the goal is to bring the community together in conversation.

This year’s book is The Correspondent, written by North Carolina author Virginia Evans.

You can check out all of the book club programs through the library’s website.

