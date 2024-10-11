Local

High-end car club coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Charlotte Business Journal

An interior rendering of the Ten Tenths Clubhouse, now under construction at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord.

By Charlotte Business Journal

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick have formed a joint venture to build a road course, events center and car collectors’ garage on 100 acres of speedway-owned property in Concord.

Speedway executives and Hendrick disclosed details Thursday afternoon of the soon-to-open Ten Tenths Motor Club. The partners quietly started building the 1.7-mile road course circuit in September 2023. The course is 90% finished.

ALSO READ: Thousands of fans flood Charlotte Motor Speedway for shortened Coca-Cola 600 Race

Last month, they broke ground on The Ten Tenths Clubhouse, a 20,000-square-foot events and hospitality center with capacity for up to 1,500 people. A final phase, not yet started, will include a members’ garage for car storage and servicing. A cigar lounge, bourbon bar and putting course are also planned for the members’ garage.

The road course will be for high-end sports cars — think Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and Lamborghinis, among others.

Read more here.

VIDEO: Thousands of fans flood Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 Race

Thousands of fans flood Charlotte Motor Speedway for Coca-Cola 600 Race


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read