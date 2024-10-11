High-end car club coming to Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. — Charlotte Motor Speedway and NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick have formed a joint venture to build a road course, events center and car collectors’ garage on 100 acres of speedway-owned property in Concord.

Speedway executives and Hendrick disclosed details Thursday afternoon of the soon-to-open Ten Tenths Motor Club. The partners quietly started building the 1.7-mile road course circuit in September 2023. The course is 90% finished.

Last month, they broke ground on The Ten Tenths Clubhouse, a 20,000-square-foot events and hospitality center with capacity for up to 1,500 people. A final phase, not yet started, will include a members’ garage for car storage and servicing. A cigar lounge, bourbon bar and putting course are also planned for the members’ garage.

The road course will be for high-end sports cars — think Porsches, Ferraris, Corvettes and Lamborghinis, among others.

