High-end event venue proposed for Lake Norman mansions

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A family wants to turn their two mansions on Lake Norman into a high-end event venue.

The homes, owned by the Griffin family, are on Nantz Road in Cornelius.

Our partners with the Charlotte Observer report neighbors opposed the rezoning request during a town board meeting last year.

The Griffins say they spent the last several months meeting with neighbors and reimaging their plan, before they ask for zoning approval.

