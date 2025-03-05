High-ranking MS-13 member arrested in Winston-Salem after year-long manhunt

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Josue Zepeda-Padilla, a high-ranking member of the MS-13 gang, was arrested on March 5, 2025, in Winston-Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service with assistance from local and federal partners.

Zepeda-Padilla, who had been evading law enforcement for over a year, was wanted for his involvement in a violent gang assault and kidnapping of a fifteen-year-old.

Josue Zepeda-Padilla

The arrest was carried out by the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force and NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, with support from the Winston-Salem Police Department and ICE ERO.

“This arrest is a critical victory in our ongoing effort to bring violent fugitives to justice,” said Vincent F. DeMarco, U.S. Marshal, Eastern District of New York. “The United States Marshals Service is committed to relentlessly pursuing violent criminals who pose a threat to our communities.”

Zepeda-Padilla was one of seven alleged members of the MS-13 street gang indicted for a violent gang assault and kidnapping. The incident involved the robbery, kidnapping, and assault of a fifteen-year-old, who was left unconscious in an abandoned building.

The U.S. Marshals Service expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Winston-Salem Police Department and the assistance from ICE/ERO in the fugitive investigation.

