High schoolers help clean up northwest Charlotte neighborhood after Helene

CHARLOTTE — High school students in northwest Charlotte are stepping up after Helene. They’re helping to clean up homes in the Riverside Drive area, which was severely flooded during the storm.

“You got to give back to the less fortunate,” student Meghan Rauch said. “I mean, if you have the ability to do something, you should just go do it.”

Rauch was among the 180 students from Jackson Day School who rolled up her sleeves to assist flood victims on Riverhaven Drive. It’s near the Catawba River in northwest Charlotte.

Students were split into groups of 15 and assigned to homes that took on a wall of water.

“We’re just like, taking the stuff, picking up piles of stuff, windows,” Rauch said. “All the stuff that can be saved is being put in a little tent, and then all the stuff that’s trash — flooring, all that — we’re throwing in the dumpsters.”

