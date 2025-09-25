U.S. 74 closed due to crash involving downed power lines

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — All travel lanes of Highway 74 at South Main Street in Marshville are closed after a crash downed a utility pole and power lines Thursday morning.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the closure is expected to last for the next 8 hours, causing significant travel delays throughout the day.

The crash also caused at least 23 power outages with a 1 p.m. restoration time.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

While traveling, motorists should allow extra time for detours and be mindful of work crews in the area.

Officials remind drivers to never attempt to drive around barricades or through closed sections of roadway and to avoid distracted driving by keeping phones down and eyes on the road, especially during heavy delays.

