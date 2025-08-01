Hiker dies after falling off side of trail in Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — A hiker died Wednesday morning after falling off the side of Glen Burney Trail in Blowing Rock, the Watauga Democrat reported.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency personnel received a call that someone had fallen off the side of the popular hiking trail and down a steep embankment.

Responders found the person who had died at the scene.

Officials identified the hiker as Barry H. Dubner, of Parkland, Florida.

The Glen Burney Trail was temporarily closed until further notice.

Authorities are reminding all hikers to exercise extreme caution, remain on marked paths, and be aware of their surroundings, especially in areas with steep drop-offs.

VIDEO: Things to see and do in Blowing Rock and Boone

One Tank Trips: Things to see and do in Blowing Rock and Boone

©2025 Cox Media Group