Hiring a contractor for Helene damage? Here’s some advice from Action 9.

CHARLOTTE — If you’re dealing with flood damage from last week, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke wants to make sure you’re careful about who you hire.
Stoogenke often sees a lot of problems in situations like these because people might be in a hurry when they hire someone.
Here’s some advice if you’re looking for a contractor to fix Helene damage:
- Watch out for any contractors who come to your door out of the blue.
- Make sure the company you’re considering specializes in restoration and mold remediation. If you’re wondering how to do that, click here.
Remember Action 9′s general rules for hiring any contactor:
- Don’t rush.
- Have a contract.
- Make sure it spells out when the work will wrap up.
- Don’t pay the full amount up front.
- Use a credit card if you can because you’ll usually have more recourse that way.
(WATCH BELOW: Residents salvage what is left after flooding in Charlotte along river)
