Hiring a contractor for Helene damage? Here’s some advice from Action 9.

CHARLOTTE — If you’re dealing with flood damage from last week, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke wants to make sure you’re careful about who you hire.

Stoogenke often sees a lot of problems in situations like these because people might be in a hurry when they hire someone.

Here’s some advice if you’re looking for a contractor to fix Helene damage:

Watch out for any contractors who come to your door out of the blue.

Make sure the company you’re considering specializes in restoration and mold remediation. If you’re wondering how to do that, click here.

Remember Action 9′s general rules for hiring any contactor:

Don’t rush.

Have a contract.

Make sure it spells out when the work will wrap up.

Don’t pay the full amount up front.

Use a credit card if you can because you’ll usually have more recourse that way.

