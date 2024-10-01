Local

Hiring a contractor for Helene damage? Here’s some advice from Action 9.

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — If you’re dealing with flood damage from last week, Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke wants to make sure you’re careful about who you hire.

Stoogenke often sees a lot of problems in situations like these because people might be in a hurry when they hire someone.

Here’s some advice if you’re looking for a contractor to fix Helene damage:

  • Watch out for any contractors who come to your door out of the blue.
  • Make sure the company you’re considering specializes in restoration and mold remediation. If you’re wondering how to do that, click here.

Remember Action 9′s general rules for hiring any contactor:

  • Don’t rush.
  • Have a contract.
  • Make sure it spells out when the work will wrap up.
  • Don’t pay the full amount up front.
  • Use a credit card if you can because you’ll usually have more recourse that way.

