Historic Second Ward High School rebuild fulfills decades-old promise

CHARLOTTE — Construction has officially begun on the new Second Ward High School in Charlotte, fulfilling a decades-old promise to rebuild the historic institution.

The original Second Ward High School, the only public high school for Black students in Charlotte, was demolished in 1970 during urban renewal.

Now, thanks to a $2.5 billion bond approved by voters in 2023, the new school is set to open in August 2028 as a medical and technology magnet high school.

“Neighborhoods were bulldozed, people were relocated forcibly, businesses, churches, things of that nature, schools went away,” said Dennis Lacaria, the executive director of facilities management at Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

The new Second Ward High School will be located on the same site as the original, on the southeast fringe of what is now Uptown Charlotte.

The project is part of a broader redevelopment effort in the area, which includes a medical school under construction nearby and Atrium Hospital’s work around a redeveloped Pearl Street Park.

Kyle Novak, an architect working with CMS, described the project as one of the most impactful he has worked on, not just in terms of scale but also in terms of history.

The design of the school will focus on vertical construction due to space constraints in Uptown, featuring underground and multi-level parking instead of traditional sports fields. The new campus will include a large nursing lab with twelve beds and will serve as a full medical and technology magnet high school.

CMS Design Manager Vincent Spencer explained that the top of the parking deck will serve as an outdoor plaza for students, while also paying homage to the original Second Ward gymnasium, now a museum.

Natalie Beard, a 1967 graduate of Second Ward, expressed hope that the new school would honor the promise made years ago, emphasizing the importance of inclusivity and exposure for all students.

“You wouldn’t want just a certain population to have to attend there,” Beard explained “I’d like for it to be an exposure for everyone.”

With construction underway, the new Second Ward High School is poised to become a significant educational and historical landmark in Charlotte, offering unique opportunities for students in the medical and technology fields.

