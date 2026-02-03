Historic veterans’ hall faces closure over $75,000 repair bill

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Earnest Morgan American Legion Post 217 near Statesville faces permanent closure by this summer if it cannot raise $75,000 for critical repairs.

The historic veterans’ hall recently learned that a crucial grant application intended to fund these repairs was denied.

The post is currently struggling with a failing septic system and a broken HVAC unit, which have prevented the facility from hosting revenue-generating events.

Because the hall cannot be rented without working bathrooms, the organization has entered a financial cycle where it cannot afford the repairs needed to reopen for public use.

The hall has remained empty due to a failing septic tank and a broken HVAC system. Historically, the facility has served as a site for birthday parties, veterans’ gatherings, and receptions following funerals.

Post Commander Craig Redmond said the building cannot host these events safely without functioning bathrooms. Redmond emphasized that securing the $75,000 for infrastructure is the only way to restart operations.

“We can improve this by getting funding for the septic tank,” Redmond said. “As long as we can run it, run the building, we can have hope for the building.”

The Earnest Morgan American Legion is recognized as one of the largest African American posts in the region.

Its history in Iredell County spans decades, but Redmond noted that the current state of the facility makes its future uncertain for the next generation of veterans.

“It’s guys out there serving right now that might not get to see it,” Redmond said.

The commander described the current situation as a decline that has accelerated over the past year.

“I’m not being pessimistic about it, but I’m kindly seeing that it’s such a decline that this post could vanish before our eyes, in my lifetime,” Redmond said.

The post could close its doors permanently by this summer if the repair costs are not covered. Donations can be made to the organization via GoFundMe here.

