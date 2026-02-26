Historic win for Queens baseball

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Queens University is celebrating after what is being called the school’s biggest baseball win in Queens’ history.

The Royals beat the University of South Carolina Gamecocks yesterday 9-8.

The game was played in Columbia.

An 8th inning single by Thomas Mathay gave the royals a key insurance run which proved to be the difference.

Queens then held off a 4-run 9th inning rally by the Gamecocks to secure the win.

This marks the program’s first win against a Power Four conference team in the school’s history.

The team is back in Charlotte now and welcomes Army for a three game series starting Friday.

VIDEO: Hornets star LaMelo Ball back on the court following crash in Uptown

Hornets star LaMelo Ball back on the court following crash in Uptown

©2026 Cox Media Group