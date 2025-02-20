‘Hit it big’: Rock Hill man wins $1 million from scratch-off

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill man has won $1 million from a scratch-off ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I knew I was going to hit it big,” he said.

The winner said he brought a $10 scratch-off at the Quick Food Mart on East Main St.

He said he couldn’t wait to tell his wife.

“I called her at work and said, ‘I told you it was coming,’” he said.

He said he was happy he was right, and his wife was too.

“We’re paying off the house,” he said.

VIDEO: ‘Like winning the lottery’: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it

‘Like winning the lottery’: You may have money just sitting there with your name on it





©2025 Cox Media Group