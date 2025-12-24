Holiday shopping frenzy at Concord Mills, SouthPark, and Northlake

CHARLOTTE — Shoppers at Concord Mills are racing against the clock to finish their holiday shopping as malls prepare to close for the evening.

With just hours left before closing time, Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall, and Northlake Mall are bustling with last-minute gift seekers.

This surge of activity is typical during the holidays, as many shoppers scramble to find gifts for loved ones.

Jaynus Dixon, a shopper at Concord Mills, is on a mission to find UGG boots for his 80-year-old mother. “My mom wanted the UGGs. So we’re going over there to check out the UGGs,” Dixon said about his shopping trip.

Dixon explained his late shopping venture, stating, “Yeah, because she said, she looked at my sister’s shoes and she said, “Oh, I like those. I want some of them.” And my sister said she couldn’t get them, obviously they called me today... And that’s why I’m out here...”

The urgency of his trip underscores the tradition many families have of exchanging gifts during the holiday season.

Customers are advised to wrap up their shopping soon, with Concord Mills, SouthPark Mall and Northlake Mall all scheduled to close within the hour.

