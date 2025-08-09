Holly Ridge community shaken by violent incident, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE — A woman was shot and killed in the Holly Ridge Townhome community on Thursday morning, leaving residents shocked and on edge.

Police were called to the scene for a reported fight and found the victim unconscious. She was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after.

“This was very shocking from our neighborhood, it’s usually really quiet,” said Amanda Hartman, a resident of the community. “It does put you on edge cause you’re like, well, if that could happen there, it just puts you a little bit on edge.”

“I’m in education so I had an educational relationship. I would speak, I would ask them how their day was,” said a neighbor who did not want her face shown.

Neighbors described the victim as a mother with a son and a daughter. The children are currently with their grandmother.

Solomon Johnson, another resident, noted the heightened awareness in the community, saying, “Last night when I got back, every single light in that cul-de-sac or that area was on.”

A neighbor expressed sadness over the incident, particularly because the victim’s children were in the house when the shooting occurred.

“They were sweet kids so it does not land well knowing they were in the house when this happened,” she said.

The incident has left the Holly Ridge community shaken, as residents grapple with the reality of the violence that has disrupted their normally peaceful neighborhood.

