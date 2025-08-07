Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

The incident happened in a neighborhood on Reindeer Way Lane, just south of Huntersville.

According to a release from CMPD, officers responded to a fight call in the area shortly after 5:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found an unconscious victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

