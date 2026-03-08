Holy Angels celebrates 70th anniversary with Angel Bowl

BELMONT, N.C. — March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month.

That’s why the Holy Angels Belmont group held its 34th annual Angel Bowl Fundraiser.

Bowlers living with disabilities got the chance to use custom-made table-top bowling lanes.

Holy Angels had a 1970s theme Saturday to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

“It really highlights our residents’ abilities,” said Kerri Massey of Holy Angels. “So often you hear about disabilities, but what Angel Bowl does is it highlights our residents’ abilities through bowling.”

Channel 9’s Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens emceed Saturday’s Angel Bowl.

