At Home in CMS event hosted at E.E. Waddell High School

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools held an event Saturday morning with the goal of helping teachers and staff find and improve their housing situations.

The fair at E.E. Waddell High School was part of the At Home in CMS initiative.

Staff who attended spoke with lenders, developers, builders and educational counselors who offered advice on financial literacy and housing accessibility.

CMS says helping teachers find a place to live also helps students.

“Housing is critical to our strategy. The most important thing for our students is to have a strong teacher in the classroom and we need to provide every support we can, so our teachers can sustain in our profession,” said CMS Executive Director of Retention and Rewards Amanda Cahn.

At the event there were also rental opportunities for apartments across Mecklenburg County.

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