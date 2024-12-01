Home explosion victim passes away from injuries

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — One man is dead after his battle to recover from injuries suffered in a home explosion two weeks ago has ended.

We originally told you about this home explosion shortly after it happened on the morning of November 17 on Steeplechase Road in Weddington.

Officials told us that two people were transported to hospitals for treatment that morning, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

Earlier this week, officials in Union County told Channel 9 that the victim had been released from the hospital.

After being released from the hospital and sent to a long-term care facility, that man, Wesley Decker, 82, passed away from his injuries November 29.

The Union County Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire was caused by a fuel-air explosion originating in the garage but the exact cause of the blast in still under investigation.

Officials in Union County are still investigating this explosion.

