Homebuilder buys 200 acres in Huntersville once earmarked for controversial Lagoona Bay project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A large site in Huntersville, once targeted for an $800 million mixed-use project centered on a manmade lagoon, has sold to a homebuilder.

In late August, Shea Homes acquired about 200 acres off Sam Furr Road in Huntersville for more than $25 million across several transactions, according to Mecklenburg County real estate records.

The site is home to the Westmoreland Dairy Farm — the last operational dairy farm in Mecklenburg County.

Foundry Commercial, which worked with the family and landowners in the area on the sale, announced today the deal with Shea Homes.

In 2023, the property was the subject of a high-profile rezoning case and development proposal. Jake Palillo’s Bi-Part Development eyed the site for Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

The community would have included a manmade lagoon, a membership-based beach club and significant residential and commercial development. The project proposal was the subject of controversy in the community. Palillo dropped plans for the project in September 2023.

Shea Homes plans to “develop the land into a thoughtfully designed residential community,” Foundry said in a news release.

The builder’s exact project plans are unclear. An attempt to reach Shea Homes for information on the project’s scope and development timeline was unsuccessful before the deadline.

Read more here.

WATCH: Huntersville firefighters rescues resident from burning mobile home

Huntersville firefighters rescues resident from burning mobile home

©2025 Cox Media Group