Homeowner files lawsuit against city over broken water line

CHARLOTTE — A Ballantyne homeowner who Action 9 told you about last week is suing Charlotte Water.

David Protze filed the lawsuit in small claims court.

He and his neighbor told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that a water line broke.

They encountered damage from it and got expensive bills. However, the city of Charlotte wouldn’t pay them.

The pipe is under Protze’s yard, but he expected the city to cover the damage because he said it’s in the city’s right-of-way and serves more houses than just his.

“Very frustrated,” said Protze, a homeowner. “I think it’s totally unacceptable.”

The city told Stoogenke last week that it was looking into the situation so it could respond.

Stoogenke said, in similar cases, the city said its liability covers the water and sewer lines in the street, up to people’s property. However, the lines from the property line to the home are the homeowner’s responsibility.

That’s why homeowners may have seen mailings for exterior line protection.

In Charlotte, it tends to cost about $8 per month.

‘Like Niagara Falls’: Homeowners say pipe burst, upset city denied claim

