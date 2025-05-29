Investigators search for road rage suspects

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Law enforcement officers are searching for possibly two people after a road rage incident that led to gunfire Thursday afternoon in the Wall Street area south of Statesville.

The road has been closed for more than two hours, Channel 9’s Dave Faherty reported at 5 p.m.

Witnesses said that the road rage started along Interstate 77 and ended on Wall Street, which is right off the highway.

A black sedan at the scene had several bullet holes in it and evidence markers were placed in the area.

The Iredell County sheriff told Faherty that they believe there are two suspects who ran from one of the cars. The sheriff said earlier they believe one of the suspects may have gotten a ride out of the area. One may still be in the area.

The highway patrol said earlier that one of the weapons is an assault-style rifle.

Faherty spoke with a man who rushed there to check on family members living nearby.

No one was hit by gunfire.

“It’s been a lot of crazy stuff going on,” said resident Ivory Dalton. “They need to put the guns and stop all the violence. We all got to get along with somebody.”

They are concerned though because there is still a second suspect and they have not found a weapon.

