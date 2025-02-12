Homes lingering on the market in these Mecklenburg County ZIP codes

CHARLOTTE — Homebuyers in many Mecklenburg County neighborhoods had more time to work with in 2024.

Homes in 15 of the county’s 30 ZIP codes spent more time on the market last year than in 2023. Two ZIP codes abutting uptown — 28203 and 28206 — stood out for having the biggest year-over-year increase in the average number of days homes were listed for sale.

On the flip side, homes sold faster in 10 ZIP codes. Properties in the 28269 ZIP, north of Charlotte toward Highland Creek, stayed on the market for 56 days in 2024, averaging 27 fewer days than in the previous year.

