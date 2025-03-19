Homicide investigation underway in parking lot of University City apartments

CHARLOTTE — Police in University City are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene which was an apartment complex on Mary Alexander Road near East Mallard Creek Road.

The shooting victim was deceased in the parking lot, Chopper 9 observed.

There is no word on the suspects.

Police find two guns after shooting at Mary Alexander Road

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: 2 officers shot while serving warrant in northeast Charlotte; suspect dead

2 officers shot while serving warrant in northeast Charlotte; suspect dead

©2025 Cox Media Group