Homicide investigation underway in parking lot of University City apartments

CHARLOTTE — Police in University City are investigating a homicide Wednesday afternoon.
Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew to the scene which was an apartment complex on Mary Alexander Road near East Mallard Creek Road.
The shooting victim was deceased in the parking lot, Chopper 9 observed.
There is no word on the suspects.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
VIDEO: 2 officers shot while serving warrant in northeast Charlotte; suspect dead
©2025 Cox Media Group