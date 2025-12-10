Homicide under investigation at northeast Charlotte hotel

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, where the victim later died from their injuries.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. at the Days Inn on Reagan Drive. The victim was transported to a hospital by MEDIC, but they later died from their injuries.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the violence and have not yet disclosed any information regarding potential suspects.

