CHARLOTTE — More people are attending games at Spectrum Center to watch the Charlotte Hornets play.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the Hornets had over 17,000 fans attend this season’s home games.

Last year, only 16,000 people showed up on average to every game.

That’s a 4.4 increase, despite Charlotte finishing with the third-fewest wins of any NBA team.

