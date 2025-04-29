Hornets Sports and Entertainment releases renovation update at Spectrum Center

HSE is adding 1,400 seats to the arena’s lower bowl and is updating the concourse. It includes opening up club areas to create a new space all fans can enjoy.
“With phase 1 of the Spectrum Center renovations, we created a wide range of new products and updated spaces by transforming the Novant Health Suite Level, the Event Level and Uptown Concourse, which all had a tremendous impact on our fans,” HSE’s Chief Business and Revenue Officer Mike Behan said.
Over 1,000 people have worked on Phase 1 of the renovation project, which should be done this fall.
