Hornets Forward Miles Bridges denied entry into Canada

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Hornets are weighing options after star forward Miles Bridges was denied entry into Canada Sunday night.

Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown confirmed with a league source that Bridges wasn’t able to join the team ahead of their game Monday night against the Toronto Raptors.

The source told Brown that the team is currently working to see what their options are regarding Bridges’ status.

The news comes as Bridges is dealing with legal issues in Charlotte. Bridges, 25, was wanted out of Mecklenburg County back in October for domestic violence protection order violation, misdemeanor child abuse, and injury to personal property. He turned himself in, appeared before a judge, and was given a $1,000 bond.

Channel 9 first reported when a warrant was issued for his arrest just before he was set to return to the team.

In the beginning of 2023, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office took out an arrest warrant for the violation of a protective order. Bridges is accused of continually contacting the victim on social media. Then on Oct. 6, Bridges is accused of violating a protective order during a custody exchange that day, according to a criminal summons. It alleges he threw pool balls at his ex-girlfriend’s car, damaging her windshield. During the exchange, he threatened to withhold child support and “take everything from her,” according to the summons. The victim is Bridges’ longtime ex-girlfriend. They have several children together.

Bridges sat out for the first part of the 2023-2024 NBA season as part of his suspension for an earlier domestic violence case.

Channel 9 has reached out to the Hornets for more information on Bridges' status.

