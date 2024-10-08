Hornets help fund gym renovations across schools in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The Chairman’s Legacy Fund, a new arm of the Charlotte Hornets Foundation, is helping to renovate nine gyms across Mecklenburg County.

Ranson Middle School’s gym underwent a renovation and students there had plenty to celebrate on Tuesday when it debuted.

“They wanted to dig in to see how they could help support our students and our schools, and this is a great way to do so,” said Stephanie Seed, the education chair for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board.

The school gym features upgrades to the court, bleachers, backboards, and goals.

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, co-chairmen with the Hornets, established The Chairman’s Legacy Fund.

“Our first step was going to be a basketball court,” Schnall said. “We are a basketball team. We also believe in all the life lessons and learning that you get from sports, particularly basketball.”

“Not to mention the joy it has brought to our school, the students, the staff,” said Ranson Middle School Principal Tracey Pickard. “And especially to our schools sometimes that go quiet for a while. It definitely re-energized a community.”

The Chairman’s Legacy Fund helped renovate the gyms across elementary, middle, and high schools costing about $500,000.

The team also used the same architecture and construction firms that are renovating the Spectrum Center.

“For us, to be a premier franchise, we have to have a great relationship with the community,” Schnall said. “We have to have a lot of impacts on the community, and this is our first step to do it.”

“For us, we just hope that this is a gym that everyone in the school can take pride in for years to come, that they’ll have great memories here,” said Plotkin.

VIDEO: Hornets to renovate north Charlotte basketball court

Hornets to renovate north Charlotte basketball court

©2024 Cox Media Group