Hornets partner with Honeywell to turn Spectrum Center into smart building

CHARLOTTE — The home of the Charlotte Hornets is closer to becoming a smart building.

It’s part of a new multi-year partnership with global tech company, Honeywell.

Honeywell will deploy its AI and automation technology at the Spectrum Center and the upcoming Novant Health Performance Center as part of the deal.

It’s meant to enhance safety and efficiency.

Fans may notice some of the changes, including when they check out in retail areas.

However, some of the safety enhancements will be more discreet.

“The ability to leverage Honeywell’s best technology, their most innovative technology and incorporate the cutting-edge AI into that experience, so every touch-point along the way for a player that comes into the building, will be enhanced because of the relationship with Honeywell,” said Mike Behan, Hornets Sports and Entertainment chief business and revenue officer.

The Hornets said adding Honeywell as a technology partner further aligns with their vision to become a premier NBA franchise.

VIDEO: Hornets rookie Sion James hosts toy drive for Charlotte kids

Hornets rookie Sion James hosts toy drive for Charlotte kids

©2025 Cox Media Group