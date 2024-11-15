Hornets’ players, staff deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families

CHARLOTTE — An additional 1,000 families will have the ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal this year as part of the Charlotte Hornets initiative Cornucopia.

Hornets players, including LaMelo Ball, and Brandon Miller, and staff members, delivered meals Thursday night at Nations Ford Elementary School.

The team partnered with companies and organizations, including Food Lion and Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

1000 families.



4000 people served.



Charlotte Hornets players and staff showed up by the busload to personally distribute Thanksgiving meal kits to local families.



It’s part of their 14th annual initiative, Cornucopia. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NOkhNUbPPQ — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) November 15, 2024

Families were pre-determined from the Second Harvest Mobile Pantry program at four Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.

“For us, it’s about uplifting and supporting Charlotte,” said Shelly Cayette-Weston, Hornets Sports & Entertainment president of Business Operations. “That’s really what, as an organization, the Hornets, what we’re all about.”

“I know, as a kid, if I saw Gerald Henderson and Kemba Walker and those guys, it made me smile because they didn’t have to do that,” said Grant Williams, Hornets forward. “Hopefully that can be the same for the guys on this team.”

Each meal contained enough food to serve a family of four, serving approximately 4,000 people.

