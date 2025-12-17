‘Horrible’: Charlotte woman’s car stolen with family ashes inside

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman says she’s been in shock since her Dodge Durango was stolen two weeks ago in Uptown, but it’s not the car that she’s worried about. She says her parents’ and her sister’s ashes were inside the car when it was stolen.

“At this point, I just want my parents’ and my sibling’s ashes,” Shanikia Boyd told Channel 9’s Eli Brand.

Boyd says her car was in the Ascher Uptown apartments’ parking garage for a few days while she visited her daughter. She and police have been working hard to find the car, but only a few things have turned up.

Some of her belongings that were in the car were dumped at a local high school, including her registration, her work badge and a tracker she’d attached to the car in case something like this happened — but no ashes.

Boyd says she believes her daughter found the car for sale online in a private group known for selling stolen cars. The car in the picture has multiple custom decals she had on her car and is listed for $4,000.

“This is very difficult because all I have now are memories and pictures,” Boyd said of her loved ones she’s been without for almost a decade.

She says she needs the ashes back to have peace.

“It’s horrible,” Boyd said. “I hope nothing like this ever happens to them, even though they’re horrible people.”

Boyd asks anyone that sees her car to call 911. She says all she wants is to get those ashes back.

